Hezbollah Welcomes Recognition, Urges End to Gaza Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah Unit for Arab and International Relations issued the following statement:

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful,

We hereby express our welcome for the decision by a number of countries to recognize the State of Palestine and to join the wider Arab, Islamic, and international community that has previously recognized Palestine as a state. Although this step comes years or even decades late, it nonetheless confirms that the Palestinian cause remains a vital and enduring issue that cannot be buried or erased.

It is true that this recent wave of recognitions will not have an immediate or practical impact on the conditions endured by the Palestinian people, whether in the occupied territories or in the diaspora—particularly given the ongoing systematic genocide against the Gaza Strip for nearly two years.

However, the world has come to fully realize that the policy of ignoring and turning a blind eye to this just cause, as well as attempts to distort facts and falsify realities, are futile. The renewed international awareness regarding responsibility for the situation on the ground in Palestine has arisen solely because of the escalating suffering and pain experienced by the Palestinian people in what can be regarded as the worst humanitarian catastrophe of the contemporary world.

This awareness is also a result of the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, their refusal to submit to plans of displacement and genocide, and the exceptional resistance they have demonstrated against the Zionist war machine and crimes, supported by arrogant global powers led by the United States of America.

While we commend these steps, we call upon the international community and all global forces, regardless of their orientations, to assume their responsibilities and move toward more effective and impactful measures aimed at halting the genocidal massacres perpetrated by the Zionist enemy in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. This includes ending starvation and siege scheme and confronting the displacement project carried out by the Zionist entity against more than two million people living under the worst humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.

In this context, we commend the international campaign to lift the siege on the Gaza Strip and highly appreciate the efforts to dispatch the maritime flotilla to break the siege. We also salute all lovers of freedom and believers in the justice of the Palestinian cause participating in this flotilla. At the same time, we fully condemn the acts of aggression and intimidation carried out by the Zionist enemy against the flotilla’s vessels and the participating activists, as these violations constitute organized piracy and bullying carried out in full view and hearing of the world.

We urge the states whose territorial waters the maritime flotilla is navigating, or those adjacent to them, to work diligently to protect it, prevent any attacks or harm to its participants, and to condemn the Zionist conduct while warning of its severe consequences.