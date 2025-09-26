Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced that their missile units launched a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile targeting multiple sensitive sites in occupied Yafa [“Jaffa”], saying it hit its targets successfully, forced settlers into shelters, and halted activity at “Lod” Airport.

Air defenses also intercepted “Israeli” aircraft during recent raids on Yemen, while the military warned all ships in the Red and Arabian Seas to identify themselves or risk being targeted.

Statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Allah Almighty says: " O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet." — The Holy Quran

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their valiant fighters, and in response to the genocidal crimes and the dangerous escalation committed by the Zionist “Israeli” enemy against our brothers in the Gaza Strip and within the framework of retaliation for the ongoing “Israeli” aggression against our country and people:

The Missile Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation using a Palestine-2 multi-warhead hypersonic ballistic missile, which struck several sensitive targets in the area of occupied Yafa [“Jaffa”]. The operation successfully achieved its goals by the grace of Allah, causing millions of Zionist settlers to flee to shelters and paralyzing movement at “Lod” Airport.

In a separate development, our air defense forces successfully intercepted several enemy combat formations during the recent “Israeli” aggression against our country. Multiple surface-to-air missiles were launched, forcing some enemy aircraft to retreat and thwarting part of the attack.

The Yemeni Armed Forces call on all civilian and military ships and companies operating or transiting through the Red Sea and Arabian Sea to clearly identify and declare their identity. Failure to do so will render them legitimate targets and they will bear full responsibility for any consequences.

Our Armed Forces will continue to carry out further operations at an escalating pace, God willing — in defense of Yemen, in confrontation with “Israeli” aggression, and in solidarity with our steadfast brothers in Gaza, until the aggression stops and the siege is lifted.

Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best guardian, the best master and the best supporter.

Long live Yemen—free, honorable and independent.

Victory for Yemen and for all the free people of the Ummah.

Sanaa – 3 Rabi’ Al-Akhir 1447 AH

Corresponding to September 25, 2025

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Force