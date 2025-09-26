Raouche Rock Shines Bright in Tribute to Sayyed Nasrallah

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese Resistance Hezbollah's supporters lit up Beirut’s iconic Raouche Rock on Thursday evening with the images of the movement’s two martyrs Secretary Generals, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the “leaders of the martyrs of the nation,” and his successor Sayyed Hashem Safieddine.

Large crowds from across Lebanon gathered along the capital’s western coastline to commemorate the anniversary of their martyrdom.

The annual remembrance comes nearly one year after Sayyed Nasrallah was martyred on September 27, 2024, and just days before Sayyed Safieddine was martyred on October 3, 2024.

Hezbollah’s Media Relations Department had earlier called for a gathering at Beirut’s Raouche area, which included a maritime display, the lighting of the Lebanese flag, and the projection of the martyrs’ images on the towering seaside landmark. The rock, a natural and touristic symbol of the capital, became the backdrop for a moment of collective remembrance.

Crowds chanted in unison and waved flags as the illumination turned Raouche Rock into a glowing tribute.

In a landmark address commemorating the first anniversary of the martyrdom of senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil and his comrades in the Radwan Force, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem reaffirmed the steadfastness of the Resistance and called on the entire region, from governments to peoples, to recognize the existential threat posed by the "Israeli" entity.