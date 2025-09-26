Sayyed Al-Houthi: ’Israel’, US Are Two Faces of Same Bloodthirsty Coin

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi has condemned the US for its unwavering support of "Israel" amid ongoing violence in Gaza and criticized the recent UN Security Council veto blocking a ceasefire resolution.

Speaking in a televised address, Sayyed Al-Houthi hit out at "Israel", backed by US military and political support, for continuing its aggression and crimes against Palestinians.

“The 'Israeli' enemy, counting on American support and partnership, continues its aggression and crimes,” he said, describing "Israel" and the US as “two sides of the same bloodthirsty coin.”

The Yemeni leader condemned the US veto against a Security Council resolution calling for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, marking the sixth such veto since the war began nearly two years ago. The resolution, drafted by the Council’s ten non-permanent members, had the support of 14 of the 15 members.

He warned that as long as the international community remains silent, US backing of "Israel" would only intensify, citing plans by the Trump administration to provide "Israel" with an additional $6.4 billion in weapons.

“The 'Israeli' enemy continues the crime of starving, besieging, and depriving the people of Gaza,” Sayyed Al-Houthi confirmed, denouncing the ongoing attacks on Gaza City, with "Israel" persisting in a campaign of genocide and starvation.

He also condemned "Israel’s" expansionist policies in the occupied West Bank, noting that “the 'Israeli' enemy is gradually exerting full control over the West Bank” and “seeks total domination.”

He cited statements by far-right "Israeli" finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, who recently announced plans to annex more than 80 percent of the West Bank, aiming for “maximum land with minimum Arab population.”

The Yemeni leader praised Palestinian resistance factions, including the Al Qassam Brigades and Saraya al-Quds, for their “heroic jihadist operations” such as ambushes, bombings, sniping, and planting landmines, despite facing severe limitations.

He said "Israel" is downplaying its casualties by attributing them to traffic accidents, while minimizing the impact of Palestinian operations.

“What our mujahideen do in Gaza becomes proof against the Islamic regimes that have betrayed them,” he said.

Sayyed Al-Houthi criticized Arab governments that call for the disarmament of resistance groups, while the US continues to supply "Israel" with “the deadliest weapons.”

He singled out some Lebanese officials, saying they are acting as “agents and mercenaries of the 'Israeli' enemy,” and described the Lebanese government’s stance as “humiliating and weak.”

He also faulted Syria’s ruling factions, particularly the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham [HTS] group, for treating "Israel" “not as an enemy” but seeking security coordination.

Sayyed Al-Houthi warned of "Israel’s" so-called “David’s Corridor” plan — a project to establish a land corridor from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights through southern Syria to the Euphrates River.

The leader rejected reliance on the international community, calling it a “failed bet,” and paid tribute to the late Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as a “martyr of Islam and humanity.”

He dismissed the proposed two-state solution as a “fig leaf masking continued 'Israeli' control,” declaring, “The US will leave no olive tree or house standing for the people of Palestine — they have targeted all of them.”

The speech coincided with a new "Israeli" attack on Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, where multiple explosions were reported. "Israeli" media said the strikes were in response to a drone attack on "Eilat" that wounded 27 people.

Responding to "Israeli" threats to assassinate Sayyed Al-Houthi and occupy Sana’a, Yemeni resistance minister Hizam al-Assad has dismissed the warnings, highlighting Yemen’s military capabilities and new homegrown weaponry.

“We have no fear of 'Israeli' threats to assassinate our leader or raise their flag over Sana’a,” al-Assad said, warning "Israel" that any mistake would unleash severe retaliation.