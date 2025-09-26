Former FBI Director Comey Indicted over “Russiagate” False Testimony

By Staff, Agencies

Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted by a grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia on charges of making false statements and obstructing justice over his 2020 testimony regarding the FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign.

According to prosecutors, Comey deliberately misled Congress during his September 2020 appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee, making multiple false claims about the FBI’s handling of the so-called “Russia collusion” probe — widely dismissed as a political hoax.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi confirmed the indictment in a post on X, writing, “No one is above the law. Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people”.

FBI Director Kash Patel welcomed the move, saying the case represented a crucial step toward restoring integrity within federal law enforcement. “For far too long, previous corrupt leadership and their enablers weaponized federal law enforcement, eroding public trust,” Patel said. “Nowhere was this politicization more blatant than during the Russiagate hoax — a disgraceful chapter in our history we continue to investigate”.

Comey, who served as FBI chief from 2013 until being dismissed by President Trump in 2017, has long been accused by Trump allies of orchestrating efforts to undermine his presidency. The indictment comes amid a broader Justice Department probe, led by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, into what she has called a “treasonous conspiracy” to delegitimize Trump’s 2016 victory.

Since mid-July, Gabbard’s office has released a series of documents alleging coordination among senior Obama-era officials and entities linked to billionaire George Soros to falsely accuse Trump of colluding with Moscow.

Russia has consistently denied interfering in the 2016 election, describing the allegations as politically motivated fabrications. The Russiagate saga deeply strained relations between Washington and Moscow, triggering sanctions, asset freezes, and a lasting diplomatic rift.