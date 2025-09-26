Russia Warns of Existential Threat from Global AI Arms Race

By Staff, Agencies

Russia has cautioned that the unchecked race to develop artificial intelligence could pose a grave threat to humanity, likening the growing competition among world powers to an “arms race”.

Speaking at a United Nations Security Council briefing on artificial intelligence on Wednesday, Russia’s Deputy Ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, said the “ambition to outpace geopolitical rivals” through rapid AI advancement, without adequate understanding or safety measures, could “endanger humanity’s very existence”.

“An AI race – the ambition to outpace geopolitical rivals by rapidly developing a technology that is not fully understood or controlled, without sufficient AI safety measures for all stakeholders – could, much like an arms race, endanger humanity’s very existence,” Polyansky warned. “These technologies pose significant risks and are becoming a new factor that could affect the stability of the entire system of international relations”.

He further cautioned that AI-driven tools could be used to manipulate public opinion, influence election outcomes through misinformation, and disrupt vital infrastructure.

While noting that it may still be premature to formally address the issue at the Security Council, Polyansky called for broad, inclusive international discussions on AI governance. He added that Russia supports a UN-led framework to establish global norms and regulations for the safe development of artificial intelligence.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres echoed these concerns, warning that although AI could help address global challenges such as food insecurity, de-mining, and conflict prevention, “without guardrails, it can also be weaponized”. Guterres highlighted that the UN General Assembly recently established two new AI bodies — a global forum and an expert panel — to coordinate governance and ensure cooperation among member states.

The warning comes amid a massive global surge in AI investment. Since the debut of ChatGPT three years ago, the technology has fueled an unprecedented boom. Public filings show that Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet have collectively spent tens of billions of dollars this year and are projected to invest over $400 billion by 2026.

Experts remain divided on the outcome: while some warn that this surge could create a speculative bubble with potential financial consequences, others caution that the technology itself — without global safeguards — could lead to catastrophic risks, from engineered pandemics to rogue autonomous systems.