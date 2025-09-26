Please Wait...

Lebanese Defense Minister: LA Keen on National Unity

folder_openLebanon access_time 6 hours ago
Translated by Al-Ahed News


Issued by the Office of the National Defense Minister, Major General Michel Menassa:

September 26, 2025

The Lebanese Army’s primary national duty has always been to prevent sedition, halt any slide toward violent clashes, deter those who threaten civil peace, and strengthen the foundations of national unity.

The Lebanese Army has sacrificed blood, lives, injuries, and disabilities for the sake of the land, the flag, the dignity, and the honor of belonging to this homeland. It has never sought thanks or praise from anyone. Yet, the dignity of its proud, brave, and noble soldiers and officers refuses ingratitude, rejects unjust accusations, and laments the burdening of the guardians of legitimacy with the consequences of street turmoil, while hiding behind trivial excuses to evade great responsibilities.

The Lebanese Army has a homeland it protects, a president who cares for it, a commander who watches over it, and a people who love it and see in it the remaining hope after God and Lebanon.

 

