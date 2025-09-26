Erdogan, Trump Reach ’Understanding’ on Gaza Ceasefire Plan

By Staff, Agencies

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he and US President Donald Trump forged a mutual understanding on securing a ceasefire and lasting peace for Gaza and Palestine during Thursday's White House talks.

Based on a Friday transcript from his office, Erdogan told reporters that their meeting was crucial for demonstrating the will to stop the Gaza massacres and that Trump had expressed the need to end the fighting and achieve lasting peace.

"We explained how a ceasefire can be achieved in Gaza and the whole of Palestine, and lasting peace afterwards," he said.

An understanding was reached there," Erdogan added, noting, "We said that the two-state solution was the formula for lasting peace in the region, that the current situation cannot continue."

Erdogan also stated that Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa's participation in the United Nations General Assembly was critically important for establishing the global legitimacy of the new Syrian government.

This comes amid reports by "Israeli" media that the White House has endorsed a plan that places a former UK Prime Minister as the head of a transitional Gaza administration.

Earlier, on September 26, reports in "Haaretz" and "The Times of Israel" indicated that the White House is supporting a proposal to install former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair as the head of a temporary Gaza Strip administration, a move that entirely sidelines the demands and stances of the Palestinian people.