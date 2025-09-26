Iran Warns Europe Over “Politically Destructive” Snapback of UN Sanctions

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has strongly condemned the decision by Britain, France, and Germany to trigger the UN “snapback” mechanism restoring sanctions on Tehran, warning it will cause “irreparable damage” to Europe’s credibility and global standing.

In an opinion piece for The Jakarta Post, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi argued the move undermines international agreements and destabilizes collective security.

He said the three European states had already compromised their position by failing to uphold their obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, after the United States’ unilateral withdrawal in 2018.

“The three European states will not only fail to achieve their objectives but also find themselves excluded from future diplomatic processes,” Araghchi wrote, cautioning that if Europe does not reverse course, the consequences will be “grave and far-reaching” for West Asia and beyond.

Tehran maintains that the E3 lack legal grounds to reinstate sanctions, calling the step “invalid and ineffective.”

Araghchi also accused them of backing Washington’s “unlawful” strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June, while stressing Iran’s right under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) to develop peaceful nuclear energy.

He reiterated Iran’s willingness to engage in “constructive and meaningful dialogue” toward a new agreement that respects its sovereignty and lifts sanctions harming its people.

The foreign minister further pointed to a recent Egypt-mediated understanding with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as evidence of Tehran’s continued diplomatic engagement.

He warned, however, that the accord would be void if hostile actions—such as the revival of annulled Security Council resolutions—were taken against Iran.