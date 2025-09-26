Pentagon Orders Unusual Gathering of Hundreds of Generals and Admirals

By Staff, Agencies

US War Secretary Peter Hegseth has summoned hundreds of generals and admirals from across the globe to an extraordinary meeting in Virginia next week, without explaining the reason, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The order, covering all officers at brigadier general rank or higher—as well as their top enlisted advisers—affects leaders stationed in more than a dozen countries and time zones.

Sources described the move as unprecedented, noting they could not recall such a large-scale assembly of senior officers.

“There’s a lot of concern,” one source told the paper. “You don’t pull commanders from around the world into an auditorium near D.C. without telling them why.”

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed only that Hegseth “will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week.”

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance sought to downplay the matter, portraying it as routine.

The gathering comes after several controversial steps by Hegseth, including directing major cuts to top military ranks and overseeing Trump’s executive order renaming the Pentagon the “Department of War.” Critics warn the shake-ups risk politicizing the armed forces.