Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

The Legendary Epic: The Battle of the Mighty in Numbers

The Legendary Epic: The Battle of the Mighty in Numbers
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 10 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographics by Abir Qanso

In September 2024, Hezbollah launched the Battle of the Valiant, a 70-day confrontation that marked one of the fiercest chapters in the Resistance’s history.

Conducting over 1,600 operations and repelling 31 ground advances, the Resistance dealt significant blows to “Israeli” military infrastructure and settlements, reshaping the northern front’s balance of power.

The Legendary Epic: The Battle of the Mighty in Numbers

 

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
The Legendary Epic: The Battle of the Mighty in Numbers

The Legendary Epic: The Battle of the Mighty in Numbers

10 hours ago
Erasing Gaza’s History: “Israel’s” War on Cultural Heritage

Erasing Gaza’s History: “Israel’s” War on Cultural Heritage

2 days ago
Bahman Bagheri: Iran’s New Drone Aircraft Carrier

Bahman Bagheri: Iran’s New Drone Aircraft Carrier

7 days ago
The Pager Massacre: Exposing “Israel’s” Terror in Lebanon

The Pager Massacre: Exposing “Israel’s” Terror in Lebanon

8 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 26-09-2025 Hour: 10:18 Beirut Timing

whatshot