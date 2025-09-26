- Home
The Legendary Epic: The Battle of the Mighty in Numbers
Infographics by Abir Qanso
In September 2024, Hezbollah launched the Battle of the Valiant, a 70-day confrontation that marked one of the fiercest chapters in the Resistance’s history.
Conducting over 1,600 operations and repelling 31 ground advances, the Resistance dealt significant blows to “Israeli” military infrastructure and settlements, reshaping the northern front’s balance of power.
