Dozens of Delegations Boycott Netanyahu’s Speech at UNGA

By Staff, Agencies

Dozens of delegations at the UN General Assembly in New York staged a walkout on Tuesday as "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—wanted by the International Criminal Court—took the podium.

According to Reuters, presidents and representatives left the chamber as Netanyahu began speaking, returning only after his address ended in a clear show of diplomatic disapproval.

Outside the UN headquarters, protesters rallied against what they described as "Israel’s" genocide in Gaza, part of growing international opposition to Netanyahu’s policies.

His government faces mounting criticism over the destruction in Gaza and military actions extending to Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, and Qatar.

In his speech, Netanyahu lashed out at countries that recently recognized a Palestinian state, accusing them of “rewarding murderers” and vowing such recognition would never be tolerated.

"Israeli" daily "Yedioth Ahronoth" also reported that he ordered loudspeakers placed near Palestinian homes in Gaza to broadcast his address—a move seen as psychological warfare against civilians.

The mass walkout underscores the deepening isolation facing Netanyahu on the world stage as more nations distance themselves from his government.