Edinburgh Moves Toward Boycotting ’Israel’ Over Gaza War

By Staff, Agencies

Edinburgh has taken a historic step toward becoming the first Scottish city to boycott "Israel" over its ongoing war on Palestinians in Gaza.

On Thursday, city councillors voted in favour of a motion backing the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, moving the capital closer to ensuring that no public funds are tied to companies supporting "Israel."

Green Councillor Ben Parker, who tabled the motion, said the decision reflects the city’s longstanding solidarity with Palestine.

“The people of Edinburgh have repeatedly voiced their support for Palestinians, and this is about turning that solidarity into practical action,” he said.

Parker added that while outdated legislation has previously restricted councils from enacting boycotts, recent signals from the Scottish Government may open the way for change.

Patrick Harvie, former co-leader of the Scottish Greens, echoed the call, stressing the need for every level of government to act.

“Scotland must divest from any Israeli-linked companies and arms dealers profiting from state-sanctioned genocide in Gaza,” he said.

The move comes amid nearly two years of "Israel’s" continued bombardment and blockade of Gaza, which rights groups say has created conditions of mass starvation and humanitarian collapse.

If implemented, the Edinburgh decision could set a precedent for other councils across Scotland to adopt sanctions and boycotts aimed at pressuring "Israel" to end its assault on Gaza and comply with international law.