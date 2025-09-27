EU FM: Zelensky Is ‘Losing His Mind’

By Staff, Agencies

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has issued a sharp rebuke of Vladimir Zelensky, claiming that Kiev has become obsessed with Budapest and is imagining threats that do not exist.

Zelensky alleged on Friday that Hungarian drones had violated western Ukrainian airspace, suggesting they “may have been conducting reconnaissance on the industrial potential of Ukraine’s border areas.”

“President Zelensky is losing his mind to his anti-Hungarian obsession,” Szijjarto wrote on X in response, adding that “he is now starting to see things that aren’t there.”

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga fired back, stating that “no amount of your attacks on our President will change what we – and everyone – see.”

“We are starting to see a lot of things, Peter, including your government’s hypocrisy and moral degradation, open and covert work against Ukraine and the rest of Europe, serving as a Kremlin lackey,” the Ukrainian diplomat wrote.

Szijjarto also accused Kiev of pursuing an “anti-Hungarian policy” after Ukraine declared three senior Hungarian military officials persona non grata earlier on Friday.

Hungary and Ukraine have had tense ties for years, with Budapest refusing to arm Kiev or back EU sanctions on Russia, citing national interests.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused Ukraine of discriminating against Hungarians in Transcarpathia and threatening energy security by attacking the Druzhba pipeline.

Hungary blocked EU accession talks with Ukraine earlier this year and has continued to call for negotiations to end the conflict rather than further sanctions or military escalation.

Speaking at the UN, Szijjarto warned that ongoing hostilities risk escalating NATO-Russia tensions, stressing that only peace can eliminate that danger.