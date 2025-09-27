IRG: Zionist Plots Doomed to Fail

By Staff, Agencies

Issuing a statement on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Lebanese Islamic Resistance leaders and brigadier general Abbas Nilforoushan, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] reaffirmed its commitment to the principles and ideals of the resistance and its loyalty to the blood of martyrs.

The statement emphasized that the “troubled dreams and sinister plots” of Zionist and American forces to weaken or annihilate the resistance have repeatedly failed, and, by God’s grace, will once again yield nothing but disgrace and humiliation for the enemies.

"Amid the current critical and sensitive circumstances, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards continues to prioritize support for resistance movements across the region and regards the continuation of this path until the complete elimination of occupation and the liberation of Al-Quds as a divine, national, and unstoppable mission," the statement added.

The martyrdom of Resistance leaders marks a turning point in the Islamic awakening and the strengthening of the anti-Zionist front, it said.

Urging all peoples of the region to remain vigilant, united, and steadfast in the path of resistance to fulfill their historic duty, the statement added that the future of the region belongs to the will of its peoples, which is founded on defeating the enemies and achieving the ultimate victory of the Resistance.