Tehran: Images of Martyred Children Stood for Iran at UN, Blasting Netanyahu’s ‘Fascism’
By Staff, Agencies
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has denounced the “fascistic” remarks of "Israeli" so-called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the UN General Assembly, saying that the images of Iranian children martyred in the "Israeli" aggression in June represented the country during his speech.
In a post on his X account on Friday, Esmaeil Baghaei denounced Netanyahu’s speech as “fascistic tirades of a wanted criminal” delivered to a “near-empty hall.”
The spokesman noted that during the address, the true representation of the nation of Iran was the images of innocent children—martyred during the "Israeli" entity’s criminal attacks.
“The martyrs laid bare the deceit and brutality of an aggressor who felt no shame in taking pride in his atrocities,” he added.
Baghaei also challenged the very platform granted to Netanyahu, asking, “How come a wanted war criminal is permitted to stand at the world’s most august platform, look the global community in the eyes, and advance his campaign of lies and deception to justify genocide, aggression, and warmongering?”
In November 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his war minister, Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
A series of UN queries had already accused "Israel" of committing war crimes and the crime against humanity of extermination in Gaza through its systematic attacks on the civilian sites and healthcare system.
According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, over 65,500 Palestinians have been martyred and 167,500 injured since the genocidal war began in October 2023, with many still trapped under rubble and in the streets.
