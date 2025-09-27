Sayyed Hassan’s Sister to Al-Ahed: He Was Our Safety for Years — And This Is How He Bid His Mother Farewell

By Latifa Al-Husseini

Lebanon – It is the parting of loved ones—a moment when words falter and memories weigh heavy. How much harder, then, when the loss is of a historic leader whose like will never be seen again. The family of the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, may well be enduring the hardest grief of all, even compared to that of his people and followers. They lived through difficult circumstances during his life, and in the final chapters of his jihad.

For Sayyed Hassan, his family meant everything. Despite the relentless burdens and pressures of his daily responsibilities, he never neglected any detail concerning his parents, siblings, or his immediate family and children. Maintaining family ties was, for him, a religious, moral, and human priority. A year after his martyrdom, his sister, Mrs. Amina Nasrallah, shared with al-Ahed News glimpses of this unique family bond.

The Dutiful Brother

According to Mrs. Amina, Sayyed was “the companion of the soul and our safety for years.” He was affectionate, overflowing with kindness toward those he loved and missed. She called him simply “my brother” — khayyi — without titles. She says he made sure to stay involved in the lives of his brothers and sisters on every occasion, never forgetting any of them, following up with their affairs directly or indirectly.

He cherished family gatherings, always respecting the hierarchy from eldest to youngest, asking about their well-being, studies, and specializations.

She adds, “He used to ask me about things I’d be shocked he even knew about. He was my brother, my friend, and everything — even to my grandchildren and the grandchildren of my siblings. He was like a father to us all, even while our parents were still alive”.

In her view, this exceptional figure came from divine favor: “When God loves someone, He distinguishes them from a young age through their behavior and actions”. His love embraced the entire extended family — grandparents, uncles, brothers, and sisters — with goodness, gentleness, and tolerance toward everyone. “Never once in his life did he show any inappropriate or unbecoming behavior,” she says.

Bidding His Mother Farewell

Mrs. Amina describes the relationship between Sayyed and his parents as being “like that of Prophet Yusuf (Joseph), peace be upon him, with his parents — exalted in status, granting them honor both in this world and the next.”

The death of their mother was deeply painful for Sayyed, especially as he had always been devoted to both his mother and father. Mrs. Amina recounts that he was profoundly affected by her passing. He prayed over her, offered heartfelt supplications, and bid her farewell with visible grief — but did not attend her funeral the next day, as the situation was still tense due to the war in Gaza, making it extremely difficult for him to appear publicly.

The Last Meeting

The final family gathering between Sayyed and his siblings took place four months before his martyrdom. Despite the challenges of communication — particularly during his management of the support front battle that had continued since the end of the 2006 July War — he made sure to bring his siblings together to console them after their mother’s death.

Mrs. Amina vividly remembers how she and her sisters left that gathering with heavy hearts, imagining that it might be a long time before they saw him again — never realizing it would be the last time.

Sayyed’s family bore their loss with patience and submission to God’s will. They now see his legacy — the jihadi, Islamic, human and moral principles he established and upheld — living on through his teachings and guidance to future generations.

As Mrs. Amina concludes:

“He was martyred so that we may remain, and he worked so that we may continue. He lives on as long as there is breath, spirit, air, night and day — as he always promised us patience, and we remain steadfast on his promise: patience until victory or martyrdom”.