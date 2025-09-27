Larijani from Beirut: Lebanon A Pillar of Anti-’Israel’ Resistance

By Staff, Agencies

The Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, reaffirmed Tehran’s support for Lebanon and its Resistance during a visit marked by ceremonies commemorating the martyrdom of the late Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and the late Hezbollah's Executive Council chief Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, among other Resistance leaders.

“One of the objectives of this visit is to take part in the ceremonies honoring the fallen martyrs who defended Lebanon,” Larijani said.

He noted that since his last visit, the region has undergone many developments that have validated long-standing positions voiced by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

“The 'Israeli' attack on Qatar was clear evidence of Sayyed Nasrallah’s repeated talk about 'Israeli' aggression against countries across the region,” Larijani emphasized.

The Iranian top diplomat emphasized that while Lebanon may be small in size, its people are “great and strong.” He described the country as the birthplace of resistance and a fortified trench against the “Israeli” entity.

“It was in this very arena that the Lebanese resistance was born, a force that has become a source of pride for the entire Islamic world. Today, Lebanon stands as a formidable and unyielding front against the 'Israeli' entity,” Larijani declared.

Against the backdrop of ongoing regional developments, Larijani stressed the need for greater cooperation among states in the region.

“Our peoples share a long history of friendship, a bond that has only deepened in recent years,” he said, underlining Iran’s support for strong, capable, and independent governments in Lebanon.



“Looking ahead, we hope that Lebanon’s trajectory will align with the aspirations of its people, paving the way for stable and sovereign institutions,” he stressed.

Larijani also pointed to what he called a growing “awakening” across the region, expressing optimism about the future.

“During this brief visit, we are scheduled to hold several meetings, and we hope these discussions will serve the greater good and benefit all,” he concluded.

Earlier today, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] stated that the "Israeli"-US schemes to undermine or destroy the Resistance have repeatedly failed.

In a statement marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of the Resistance leaders Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, alongside the martyred Brigadier General Abbas Nailfroshan, the IRG stressed that "the Resistance is not some institution that can be eliminated through political or security operations; rather, it is a living identity, thought, and culture, deeply rooted in the convictions of the people of the region, that grows greater with each passing day."

The statement noted that through their efforts, Sayyed Nasrallah and Sayyed Safieddine have forged the Resistance front into an emblem of the Islamic nation's dignity and a strategic power of regional and international significance.

Furthermore, the IRG expressed its "full support for the courageous and wise leadership of Sheikh Naim Qassem and for Hezbollah's efforts in safeguarding Lebanon's security and ensuring the continuity of the resistance's path."