Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah: Mastermind Behind the Military Resistance

By Omar Maarabouni

Lebanon – Writing about the Master of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, especially regarding his military leadership as the Supreme Military Commander of the Resistance until his martyrdom, is no easy task. This dimension of his leadership was marked by monumental victories, notably the liberation victories in 2000 and 2006 following the July aggression, as well as significant successes against terrorism.

Over decades, Sayyed Nasrallah led the process of building the Resistance’s military power with creative methods throughout most phases of the Resistance under his guidance. It can be said that his imprint shaped the behavior of both commanders and fighters—a conduct characterized by humility on one side and great precision on the other.

The core foundations of the Resistance under the leadership of Sayyed Nasrallah stemmed from his firm belief that the Resistance is a legitimate act, drawing its legitimacy from two key points:

1. The justness of the causes embraced by the Resistance—particularly the Palestinian cause and the liberation of occupied land.

2. His conviction that jihad is a religious, moral, and humanitarian duty.

Examining Sayyed Hassan’s jihadist journey, it is inseparable from that of Hezbollah’s overall Jihad path; his personality profoundly influenced the long process of building the Resistance.

Pillars of Building Power:

Tactical and Operational Dimensions

1. Societal Mobilization: Efforts centered on reaching the stage of a resistant society, a demanding phase that required integrating mobilization with religious values, aiming to revive the spirit of Imam Hussein [PBUH] among the public. This public began to embrace a completely new ethos in terms of behavior and objectives.

This stage started as a main endeavor with Sayyed Hassan and his comrades, marking the beginning of a new era based on transforming faith into a driving force, followed by structuring it within the Resistance framework.

2. Organizational Aspect: In Sayyed Nasrallah’s vision, organization was not limited to the familiar traditional frameworks we’ve known; rather, it went far beyond, reaching new horizons that blended structure, mobilization and a high degree of secrecy—especially during the early stages of building the Resistance’s military capability.

3. Preparation and Training: Sayyed Nasrallah personally oversaw preparation and training programs. Alongside accompanying commanders, he established the foundational principles of these programs, built on two pillars:

• Achieving the highest levels of field expertise by utilizing the best modern warfare tools, embodying the modernization of training and preparation.

• Cementing a non-conventional, adaptive fighting style, where commanders apply advanced military science through precise understanding of the environment—people and geography alike.

• Developing committed jihadist leaders to the point of selflessness and complete devotion.

Strategic Dimension in Building Power:

Under the leadership of Sayyed Nasrallah, the Resistance evolved from a modest liberation force into a power that significantly influenced the regional balance. After 2006, the Resistance’s strength grew beyond all expectations, acquiring weapons that many armies in the region lacked, including missiles and drones. Despite "Israeli" superiority in air power and intelligence, these tools played a vital role in the “Battle of the Mighty Ones”, teaching the enemy harsh lessons by targeting and damaging their military positions.

Sayyed Hassan: Master of Psychological Warfare

For nearly four decades, Sayyed Nasrallah excelled in psychological warfare. Leading "Israeli" figures have acknowledged that every public appearance by Sayyed Nasrallah constitutes a psychological warfare campaign that demoralizes the Zionists. His words became accepted as irrefutable, with no room for doubt.

Sayyed Nasrallah’s success in psychological warfare was so remarkable that some in the "Israeli" entity tried to attribute it to a group of experts surrounding him, attempting to diminish the impact of his direct speeches.

However, the reality was different. The Zionist enemy dedicated extensive time to scrutinizing every detail about Sayyed Nasrallah: his movements, tone of voice, finger gestures, smile, and anger. They considered these studies essential for drawing conclusions to prevent any failures on their part.

Ultimately, comprehensive study of Sayyed Nasrallah’s multifaceted personality—especially his military role—could fill many volumes. Here, I have chosen brevity, presenting main headings to allow myself and others the opportunity to delve deeper into each subject individually.

On the anniversary of his martyrdom, it is certain that Sayyed Nasrallah’s memory will remain a beacon for every Mujahid worldwide. He represented more than a Lebanese man defending his land and people—he embodied the figure of a global revolutionary fighter. His principles elevated him to an international level in terms of alignment, practice and behavior, embodying the path of victory.