US Revokes Colombian President’s Visa After Pro-Palestine Speech

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has announced the revocation of Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s visa, accusing him of “reckless and incendiary actions” following remarks made during a street protest in New York City, according to a statement from the US State Department.

The move came after President Petro was seen using a megaphone to address pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside the United Nations on Friday afternoon, urging American soldiers to reject what he described as “immoral orders” from President Donald Trump.

“We will revoke Petro’s visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions,” the State Department wrote on X, adding that the Colombian leader “stood on a NYC street and urged US soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence.”

The protests erupted as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered his speech to the UN General Assembly. Thousands filled the streets of Midtown Manhattan, denouncing Israel’s campaign in Gaza and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Speaking to the crowd through a translator, Petro declared:

“Disobey Trump’s orders — obey humanity’s orders. I knelt down as a Christian before the graves of thousands of American soldiers who died fighting Hitler. The grandparents of today’s mariners and soldiers. The United States Army must set an example. They are in a great alliance with peoples from all over the world”.

His comments followed a fiery address to the 80th UN General Assembly earlier in the week, in which he accused Western powers — particularly the United States — of perpetuating global inequality and enabling genocide in Gaza.

“Trump allows missiles to be launched against young children, women, and the elderly in Gaza, making himself complicit in genocide,” Petro said during his UN speech.

The State Department has not clarified whether President Petro will be expelled immediately or whether the decision will affect diplomatic relations with Bogotá. The Colombian government has yet to issue an official response.