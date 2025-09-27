- Home
Venezuela Accuses US of “Immoral Military Threat” to Seize Oil and Gas
By Staff, Agencies
United Nations, New York – Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto accused the United States on Friday of subjecting his country to an “illegal and immoral military threat” aimed at seizing control of the nation’s vast oil and gas reserves.
Speaking before world leaders at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Gil Pinto warned that Washington’s growing military buildup in the Caribbean was destabilizing Latin America and laying the groundwork for “an attack on Latin America in the name of defending US interests.”
“America is trying to gain access to Venezuela’s gigantic wealth in oil and gas by intimidation,” he said, denouncing what he described as “vulgar and perverse lies” used to justify “an atrocious, extravagant and immoral multibillion-dollar military threat.”
The Venezuelan diplomat noted that unlike past US justifications for military interventions, Washington could not accuse Caracas of possessing weapons of mass destruction. Instead, he said, it was fabricating claims to rationalize its aggressive posture.
Gil Pinto expressed gratitude to governments and peoples around the world—including some in the US itself—for speaking out against what he called an attempt to “bring war to the Caribbean and South America.”
The remarks come amid reports that the US military has deployed eight warships to waters off Venezuela’s coast, supported by F-35 fighter jets stationed in Puerto Rico. Washington has described the operation as a campaign targeting drug trafficking, though Caracas dismisses the justification as a pretext for escalation.
Venezuelan officials argue the buildup is part of Washington’s long-standing campaign to pressure Caracas, undermine President Nicolás Maduro’s government, and secure control over the country’s natural resources.
