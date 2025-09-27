Global Sumud Flotilla to Continue Toward Gaza Despite ’Israeli’ Threats

By Staff, Agencies

The Global Sumud Flotilla has confirmed that all participating ships will continue sailing toward the Gaza Strip, despite repeated "Israeli" attempts to disrupt the mission.

Ghassan Hinshiri, a member of the flotilla’s coordination committee, said to the media that the decision was made “collectively” by the participants.

“The 450 activists aboard the ships remain committed to breaking the siege and delivering aid to Gaza,” Hinshiri said.

On Friday, activist Wael Nawar, also participating in the mission, announced that the vessels had departed from the Greek island of Crete and are expected to reach Gaza early next week.

The flotilla, made up of several ships including the Libyan Omar al-Mukhtar hospital vessel, represents one of the largest civilian efforts in recent years to challenge the ongoing blockade of Gaza.

Organizers say “Israel” has repeatedly sought to stop the flotilla, using both aerial surveillance and direct harassment.

On September 24, activists aboard the hospital ship reported that three drones flew overhead, apparently monitoring the vessel’s movements.

A day later, flotilla organizers confirmed that twelve drone attacks targeted nine of their vessels—an escalation described as both “dangerous and unprecedented.”

Governments have also issued warnings to their citizens on board, cautioning of an “imminent 'Israeli' attack” against the flotilla.

The Global Sumud Flotilla includes activists, medical personnel, and humanitarian workers from around the world.

Its stated aim is not only to deliver aid but also to raise international awareness about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Despite mounting threats, organizers insist the mission will continue. “We are determined to reach Gaza,” Hinshiri said.