Argentina’s Milei Asks Netanyahu to Postpone Visit Amid Election Concerns
By Staff, Agencies
Argentine President Javier Milei has asked "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to postpone a planned visit to Argentina, fearing it could damage his political standing ahead of the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections.
According to "Yedioth Ahronoth," Netanyahu had been preparing to travel to Buenos Aires, but Milei requested the delay due to concerns the visit might fuel further discontent among voters.
Despite Milei’s outspoken support for “Israel,” political analysts say his government is wary of any move that could deepen public criticism in a sensitive pre-election climate.
Argentine sources stressed that the decision was applied broadly to all incoming visits by foreign leaders and was not aimed specifically at “Israel.”
Milei, a far-right libertarian who rose to power in 2023 with 55% of the vote, has seen his popularity decline amid rising domestic challenges.
Inflation, austerity measures, and growing social unrest have dented his approval ratings just as the country heads into crucial parliamentary polls.
The timing of Netanyahu’s visit had raised alarm among Milei’s advisers, particularly as international outrage mounts over "Israel’s" actions in Gaza.
Netanyahu is also wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes in occupied Palestine, complicating the political optics of hosting him.
