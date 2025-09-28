’Israeli’ Cycling Team Barred from Italy’s Giro dell’Emilia over Gaza War Backlash

By Staff, Agencies

Organizers of Italy’s prestigious Giro dell’Emilia cycling race have barred the "Israeli" team Israel Premier Tech from competing, citing public safety concerns linked to mounting protests over "Tel Aviv’s" war in Gaza.

Adriano Amici, head of the race’s organizing committee, announced on Saturday that the team would not be allowed to start the October 4 event.

The move followed a call by Bologna’s city council, led by the Democratic Party, demanding the team’s exclusion due to “grave war crimes in Gaza.”

Deputy mayor for sports Roberta Li Calzi welcomed the ban, stressing that “the presence of a team tied to” the 'Israeli' entity “is unacceptable while Gaza is under assault.”

This year’s 199-kilometer race, running from Mirandola to Bologna, was expected to be a highlight of the ProSeries calendar and a lead-up to the Giro di Lombardia.

Instead, it has become a flashpoint for international solidarity with Palestine and growing opposition to what critics describe as “sportswashing” of "Israel’s" military campaign.

The "Israeli" cycling team has faced repeated backlash at international competitions. During Spain’s Vuelta in August, massive pro-Palestinian demonstrations disrupted the race and forced organizers to shorten several stages, including the finale in Madrid.

Reports suggest the team, bankrolled by Canadian-"Israeli" billionaire Sylvan Adams, could soon face pressure to change its name and remove “Israel” from its branding.

The backlash is not limited to cycling. Earlier this month, an "Israeli" chess team was barred from competing under the regime’s flag at the Basque Country Chess Championship in Spain, prompting its withdrawal.

In football, the #GameOverIsrael campaign—backed by former players and fan groups—is urging European federations, including those in England, France, Italy, and Spain, to suspend "Israel" from competition.

The developments come as "Israel’s" war in Gaza, ongoing since October 2023, has killed around 66,000 Palestinians, the majority women and children, according to local authorities.

For critics, "Israel’s" exclusion from sporting arenas reflects a growing global rejection of its actions in Gaza and an unwillingness to allow international competitions to be used as a platform to sanitize its image.