A Sea of Loyalty: Nabichit Remembers Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Photo Credit: Zaynab Rayya

In the village of Nabichit, in the heart of the Beqaa, the streets overflowed on Saturday with men, women and children — all gathered to mark the first martyrdom anniversary of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. It wasn’t just a commemoration; it was a heartfelt promise that his path lives on in the hearts of his people.

The atmosphere carried both sorrow and pride. Faces young and old reflected the weight of memory and the strength of belonging. People came not just to mourn a leader, but to stand with him — even in his absence — as they’ve always done. These moments, captured in the images, are not just scenes of a gathering… they are a testament to a bond that time, nor constant breach of sovereignty could break.