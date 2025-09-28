Sheikh Qassem Receives Larijani: Iran to Continue Supporting Resistance Based on Imam Kamenei’s Orders

By Staff

Hezbollah’s Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem received the Secretary General of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Dr. Ali Larijani, in the presence of Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Mr. Mojtaba Amani.

Dr. Larijani stressed Iran’s steadfast support for Lebanon and its resistance, following the guidance of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and in coordination with the Iranian government and people.

He further emphasized that Iran is ready to provide all levels of support to Lebanon and its resistance.

His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran, its leadership, government, and people, for their condolences and congratulations on the martyrdom of the leaders and martyrs, and for all they have provided to Lebanon and its resistance.

In parallel, he assured the delegation that Lebanon remains steadfast in the face of American- “Israeli” challenges and threats, and that the resistant Lebanese people maintain high levels of dignity and support for liberation and independence.

“Observing the courageous and patient stances of the people confirms that victory will be theirs in confronting the ‘Israeli’ enemy,” Hezbollah SG said

He added that Hezbollah is open to everyone and ready for all forms of cooperation with those who confront the “Israeli” enemy, which poses a danger to all without exception—a danger to peoples, governments, and resistance movements. He emphasized the belief that this aggressive “Israeli” tyranny will ultimately meet a humiliating end in the face of such remarkable steadfastness against it.