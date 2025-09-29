Komati: Arms Will Stay, The Resistance Is the Front Line

By Staff

Hezbollah Political Council Deputy and former minister Mahmoud Komati, reaffirmed the enduring presence of the Resistance’s arms and the vital role of all its factions as the first line of defense for the homeland and Arab national security.

During a visit by a delegation from the Syrian Social Nationalist Party to the shrine of the Master of the Nation’s Martyrs, Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, on the first anniversary of his martyrdom, Komati said: “We are all Resistance; a single, integrated and tightly united force.”

He stressed that “the Resistance front, the Lebanese National Gathering, the Syrian Social Nationalist Party, and all factions of the Resistance declare that the weapons will remain.”

Komati added that “this Resistance, in all its factions, will remain the first line of defense for the homeland and for Arab national security,” expressing his pride that “we are a force for Lebanon and for the homeland, and we are also proud to be a force for this Arab homeland.”

Komati made the objectives clear: “We only want to press on toward our goal; to liberate our homeland and our prisoners and to begin reconstruction,” affirming his firm stance against relinquishing the weapons, saying: “We will not give up the weapons no matter the pressures, and the Lebanese state and the Arab world must understand that well.”