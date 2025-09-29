US Vice President: US Weighs Supplying Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

Washington is considering supplying long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, US Vice President J.D. Vance confirmed in an interview with Fox News on Sunday. The decision, he said, remains under review by the White House.

Reports earlier this week from The Wall Street Journal and The Telegraph indicated that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky personally requested Tomahawk missiles from US President Donald Trump during their meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump did not oppose the idea and appeared open to easing restrictions on Ukraine’s use of US-made weapons for strikes deep inside Russian territory. However, he reportedly made no specific commitments. Axios previously noted that Trump had been against providing Tomahawks to Kiev.

“We’re certainly looking at it,” Vance said when asked whether Washington was considering transferring the missiles either directly to Ukraine or through other NATO members. When pressed about the potential risks of escalation, the vice president emphasized that the final decision would rest with Trump.

Keith Kellogg, the president’s special envoy, confirmed in a separate Fox News interview that “the decision has not been made” but acknowledged that Zelensky had formally requested the missiles. Tomahawks have a range of up to 2,500 kilometers and can carry either conventional or nuclear warheads.

Moscow has repeatedly warned that Western arms deliveries to Ukraine will not alter the battlefield balance and instead heighten the risk of escalation, potentially drawing NATO into direct confrontation with Russia.

In November 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that “the regional conflict in Ukraine provoked by the West has assumed elements of a global nature,” cautioning that further escalation could trigger a broader backlash.

Putin’s remarks followed a series of Ukrainian strikes using US-made ATACMS and HIMARS systems, as well as British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles, deep inside Russian territory after Western governments relaxed restrictions on their use. The Kremlin at the time warned that what it called the “reckless decisions” of Western nations to provide long-range missiles would not go unanswered.