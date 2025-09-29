Iraq War Veteran Kills Four, Sets Fire to Michigan Mormon Church

By Staff, Agencies

Authorities say an Iraq War veteran opened fire and set ablaze a Mormon church in Michigan on Sunday, killing four parishioners before dying in a shootout with police. Two additional victims were later found in the ruins of the destroyed building, raising the death toll to five, including the gunman.

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye confirmed that at least two of the victims suffered gunshot wounds. “Including the suspect, there are five deceased persons from this tragic incident,” he told reporters, praising first responders who reached the church within 30 seconds of the initial 911 call. Seven others were hospitalized in stable condition, while one remains in critical care.

Emergency crews continue to sift through the debris of the church, which Renye described as “a total loss due to the fire”. Some individuals are still unaccounted for, he added. “We are in recovery mode”.

Investigators identified the attacker as Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, of Burton. Sanford, a former Marine sergeant, served in Iraq between 2007 and 2008 and had received multiple honors, including the Iraq Campaign Medal and the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal. Authorities said he used gasoline as an accelerant to ignite the blaze.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives [ATF] said several suspected explosive devices were discovered at the site, though it remains unclear whether they were used to start the fire. Michigan State Police also reported receiving additional bomb threats targeting churches and other locations in the area.

The FBI has taken the lead in the investigation and is treating the incident as “an act of targeted violence”. A heavy police presence was reported at a residence believed to be Sanford’s home, according to NBC affiliate WDIV.

Officials have not yet determined a motive for the attack, which has left the local community reeling and prompted heightened security measures at houses of worship across the region.