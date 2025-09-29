Church Shooting in Michigan Leaves 2 Dead, 8 Injured

By Staff, Agencies

A gunman drove his car through the front entrance of a Mormon church in Michigan on Sunday before opening fire with an assault rifle, killing two people and wounding eight others. The attacker was later shot dead in a confrontation with police, US authorities confirmed.

The suspect was identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, from Burton, a nearby town. After ramming the building, Sanford set parts of the church ablaze, with smoke and flames quickly spreading.

“We do believe that we will find some additional victims once we find the area where the fire was,” said Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye at a press briefing, noting that hundreds of worshippers had been inside at the time.

Two officers, one from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and another from Grand Blanc Township, engaged Sanford in a gunfight, ultimately killing him, Renye added. Investigators are now examining his home and phone records to determine a motive.

Survivors described scenes of terror. Paula, a parishioner who escaped, told WXYZ television, “We heard a big bang and the doors blew. And then everybody rushed out. … I lost friends in there, and some of my little primary children that I teach on Sundays were hurt. It’s very devastating for me.”

This incident comes shortly after authorities in North Carolina confirmed three people were killed and six others were injured after gunfire erupted Saturday night at a popular waterfront restaurant.

The Gun Violence Archive recorded the incident as the 324th mass shooting in the United States this year, defining such events as those where four or more people are shot or killed, excluding the perpetrator.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer wrote on social media: “My heart is breaking for the Grand Blanc community. Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable.”

US President Donald Trump echoed those sentiments, calling the attack “yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America.” Writing on Truth Social, he added: “THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!” and confirmed the FBI was on the scene.

Grand Blanc, a small town of 7,700 residents, lies about 60 miles [100km] northwest of Detroit.

The US faces a growing wave of mass shootings, with gun violence hitting schools, malls, churches, and military bases — and no end in sight.

According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, the country has already recorded hundreds of mass shootings this year alone, highlighting the persistent and complex nature of America’s gun crisis.

Experts cite easy access to guns, poor mental health support, and political deadlock as key drivers of rising violence. As communities grieve and lawmakers stall, many Americans wonder when action will replace thoughts and prayers.