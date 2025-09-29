Yemeni Forces Continue Striking “Israel” in Support of Gaza

Statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Allah Almighty says in the Holy Quran: “O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet.”

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their steadfast fighters, and in response to the genocidal crimes and the dangerous escalation committed by the Zionist “Israeli” enemy against our brothers in the Gaza Strip, and as part of the response to the “Israeli” aggression against our country, the Missile Force in the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation.

The operation was carried out by the “Palestine-2” hypersonic multi warhead ballistic missile. It managed to strike several sensitive targets in the occupied Yaffa [Jaffa] area. By the grace of Allah, the operation achieved its objectives successfully, causing millions of the usurping Zionists to flee to shelters.

The Armed Forces’ drone air force also executed a qualitative military operation using two drones that struck two “Israeli” targets in the Umm al-Rashrash [Eilat] area of southern occupied Palestine. By the grace of Allah, the operation achieved its objectives successfully.

Free, independent Yemen affirms that the only option for our Arab and Islamic nation in the face of this enemy- which attacks Arab and Islamic lands and commits massacres and genocide against our brothers in Gaza-is confrontation, steadfastness, and providing all support to the oppressed Palestinian people and their proud, honorable resistance.

We will continue to fulfill our religious, moral, and humanitarian duties until the aggression against Gaza ends and the siege is lifted.