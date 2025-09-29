Iran’s Top Commander: Tehran Vows Full Readiness Against Threats

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi met with Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Major General Mohammad Pakpour on Sunday to discuss the capabilities and preparedness of Iran’s military forces.

The top commander praised the major achievements of the Armed Forces, particularly the IRG and Basij, noting that the strategy of active deterrence combined with a powerful, courageous, and crushing response to threats has proven effective.

He also emphasized that the strengthening, modernization, and updating of the country’s defense systems have progressed well, ensuring that the Armed Forces are fully prepared to confront any potential threats or act of aggression.

Hailing the unity between the Army and the IRG, Major General Mousavi stated that such cohesion is key to defeating adversaries and safeguarding Iran’s independence, national security, territorial integrity, and the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.