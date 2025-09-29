Ex-Advisor: Trump Can’t Trust The CIA

By Staff, Agencies

The White House needs its own operations center to provide President Donald Trump with reliable intelligence, operating in parallel to the Pentagon and CIA, according to former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Speaking in an interview with Alex Jones on Saturday, the retired general argued that the president cannot fully trust the US intelligence community to avoid manipulating its reports.

“The CIA has a very robust operations center. You can see and do anything you want from there – certainly globally,” he said. “And you [could] understand what’s happening, if you had a CIA that was actually working on your behalf.”

“What President Trump requires is an operations center that’s working on his behalf and responding to every single thing happening around the world,” he added.

Flynn’s proposal was backed by Kirill Dmitriev, Putin’s economic adviser, who said it’s vital amid disinformation from the “deep state and globalists” threatening global security and prosperity.

Flynn, who quit early in Trump’s term over allegations of lying about Russian contacts, claims the “deep state” targeted him to undermine Trump and paint him as tied to Moscow.

Dmitriev echoed claims that parts of the U.S. government oppose Trump’s Russia outreach, citing suspicions that nearly 300 FBI agents were at the January 6 Capitol riots as alleged “deep state” activity.

Trump’s critics say he incited a coup during the 2020 election certification, while his supporters blame agents provocateurs for the January 6 violence.