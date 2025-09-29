North Korea, China Forge Stronger Alliance Against US Hegemony

By Staff, Agencies

The foreign ministers of North Korea and China have agreed to bolster bilateral ties as part of their efforts to resist the pressures of global hegemony.

Visiting North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Sunday.

In their meeting, the two top diplomats agreed to push back against US-led “hegemonism” and “unilateralism” in international affairs.

The meeting took place weeks after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to China to take part in a massive national celebration marking the anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II.

At the event, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on world countries to cooperate with one another in a shared future for mankind.

Choe said Pyongyang had a positive view of Xi’s concept of a “community with a shared future for mankind.”

“North Korea strongly supports these initiatives and is willing to work closely with China in multilateral collaboration to jointly resist unilateralism and power politics and promote the establishment of a more equitable and just world order,” she said.

Choe quoted the North Korea leader as saying that the “bonds of friendship” between Pyongyang and Beijing “cannot be altered,” and that their relations should be developed “in line with the demands of the times.”

Wang, for his part, reiterated Beijing’s iron-clad will to continue its cooperation with neighboring North Korea in an effort to protect their mutual interests, resist against the pressures imposed by the US-led global hegemony, and to defend and spread “fairness and justice” around the world.

“China is willing to strengthen coordination and collaboration with North Korea on international and regional affairs, oppose all forms of hegemonism, and protect their shared interests and international fairness and justice.”