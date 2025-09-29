Iranian Parliament Panel Finalizes Draft to Quit NPT over European Snapback Move

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission has finalized a draft plan for Iran’s withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT] in retaliation to the European countries’ activation of the snapback mechanism, though the legislature has yet to make a formal decision, a parliamentary spokesman confirmed.

Ebrahim Rezaei explained that the move comes in response to what he described as the “illegal and hostile actions” of the European troika — Britain, France, and Germany — in triggering the snapback mechanism under the 2015 nuclear deal. According to Rezaei, several lawmakers have submitted nearly 15 different proposals for withdrawing from the NPT, reflecting strong parliamentary sentiment in favor of the measure.

“The Commission has consolidated these proposals into a final plan, but it has not yet been scheduled for parliamentary debate,” he said.

Under the proposed plan, if the snapback mechanism proceeds, the Iranian government would be required to formally notify the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] Board of Governors of Tehran’s withdrawal from the treaty.

Rezaei stressed that “under current circumstances, Iran has no reason to remain in the NPT,” arguing that while the treaty and the IAEA’s statutes oblige the agency to assist member states in developing peaceful nuclear technology, “Iran has received none of the promised benefits”.

He pointed out that Iran has fully cooperated with extensive inspections to demonstrate the peaceful nature of its nuclear activities, yet “the IAEA failed to fulfill its own commitments, and its inaction has been exploited as a pretext for political pressure and attacks against Iran.”

“We have seen no benefit from our NPT membership or our cooperation with the IAEA and therefore do not see a reason to continue,” Rezaei declared.

Addressing remarks by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian — who, as head of the Supreme National Security Council, stated that Iran would not withdraw from the NPT — Rezaei emphasized the independence of the legislature.

“Withdrawal from the NPT requires national consensus,” he asserted. “The representatives of the Iranian nation sit in Parliament, not in the government, and the president cannot impose his view on the legislative body”.

The statement highlights deepening divisions within Iran’s leadership over how to respond to mounting Western pressure and the European move to restore pre-2015 sanctions.