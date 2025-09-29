New Zealand Faces Backlash for Withholding Recognition of Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

Amid a global wave of support for Palestinian statehood, New Zealand’s decision not to extend official recognition has drawn sharp criticism both at home and abroad.

As of September 2025, 157 of the UN’s 193 member states have recognized Palestine. The recent announcements by the UK, Canada, and Australia added momentum, intensifying pressure on other countries to follow suit.

However, during his address at the UN General Assembly, Foreign Minister Winston Peters reaffirmed New Zealand’s backing for a “two-state solution” but argued that recognition at this time would be premature.

“With a war raging, Hamas remaining the de facto government of Gaza, and no clarity on next steps, too many questions remain about the future state of Palestine for it to be prudent for New Zealand to announce recognition at this time,” Peters said, adding that an early move could undermine ceasefire efforts.

The announcement sparked an immediate backlash. Opposition parties, human rights groups, and faith leaders denounced the stance. Anglican and Catholic clergy staged a symbolic protest in Auckland, chaining themselves to the immigration minister’s office.

Justice for Palestine slammed the decision as “a profound lack of leadership,” accusing the government of failing to define New Zealand’s role in international affairs.

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark also criticized the move, warning that New Zealand risks being “on the wrong side of history.”

With more countries recognizing Palestine, she said, Wellington’s hesitation looks increasingly out of step with the global community.