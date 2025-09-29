Please Wait...

Iran Executes Man Convicted of Spying for Mossad

folder_openIran access_time 34 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran has executed a man convicted of working for "Israel’s" Mossad intelligence agency, the country’s judiciary announced on Monday.

The defendant, identified as Bahman Choubi-Asl, was put to death after the Supreme Court upheld his conviction for what officials described as “extensive and conscious cooperation with the 'Israeli' spy service in the database field.”

Choubi-Asl, a database expert, had been employed at a knowledge-based company that managed sensitive telecommunications projects.

Authorities said his managerial role gave him broad access to Iran’s “vital and sovereign databases.”

According to judicial reports, Mossad operatives first targeted Choubi-Asl while he was attending a specialist course in a Gulf country.

Using a front company called ESMI, they established contact and later arranged for him to travel to Armenia, later changed to India, where he was offered financial incentives and training.

He subsequently underwent a 45-day program in Ireland, where a Persian-speaking handler reportedly briefed him on Iranian infrastructure and database systems.

