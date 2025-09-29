Pressures Mounts on Germany over ’Israel’ Support

By Staff, Agencies

Germany is under increasing pressure from both domestic voices and international partners to reassess its steadfast support for "Israel" as the conflict in Gaza intensifies. The debate touches on Germany’s post-war identity, long shaped by its historical responsibility for the Holocaust.

Despite mounting criticism over "Israel’s" actions in Gaza, Berlin has maintained firm backing for the entity.

However, with several European nations, including France, Britain, and Australia, moving to recognize a Palestinian state, Germany now risks diplomatic isolation.

This week, Berlin is expected to face close scrutiny as the European Union considers potential sanctions on Israel, including trade restrictions and targeted measures against government ministers.

Calls for a shift in German policy are growing louder. Christoph Heusgen, former advisor to Chancellor Angela Merkel and former UN ambassador, warned that "Israel" risks becoming an “apartheid state” and urged Germany to recognize Palestine.

Experts also highlight mounting pressure from civil society. Mariam Salehi, a researcher at Berlin’s Free University, said, “Pressure is coming not only from political partners within the EU but also from civil society within Germany and internationally.”

The debate extends to Germany’s interpretation of its historical responsibility. Salehi noted, “As it is currently interpreted, Germany’s responsibility is assumed towards the state of 'Israel.' But it could also be interpreted differently—as a responsibility towards international law and ensuring that genocide never happens again.”