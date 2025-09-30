White House Pushes Gaza ‘Peace’ Plan as Trump Pressures Palestinians

By Staff, Agencies

The White House has unveiled US President Donald Trump's plan to end the war on Gaza, following his talks with "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday.

The United States will initiate a dialogue between "Israel" and the Palestinians to reach an agreement on a political horizon for a "peaceful and prosperous coexistence," the White House stated.

The plan stipulates that within 72 hours of "Israel" accepting the ceasefire proposal, all "Israeli" captives, dead or alive, must be released, and if both sides accept, the war immediately ends.

According to the White House, the plan stated that if Hamas delays or rejects the proposal, the agreement, including a scaled-up aid operation, will proceed in what it described as "terror-free areas" that will be handed over from the IOF to the "Israeli" Security Forces [ISF].

Additionally, the plan outlines a future for Gaza as a "deradicalized, terror-free zone" that no longer poses a "threat" to its "neighbors", a transformation that will occur without “Israeli” occupation or annexation of the territory. During this period, all military aggression, including aerial and artillery bombardments, will be suspended, as per the White House.

The plan additionally mandates that upon the release of all captives, "Israel" will reciprocate by releasing 250 life-sentence detainees and 1,700 Gaza residents who were detained after October 7, 2023.

Furthermore, the US proposal outlines that the IOF will withdraw according to standards, milestones, and timeframes linked to demilitarization, to be agreed upon between the IOF, ISF, guarantors of the ceasefire agreement, and the United States.

On the topic of captives, for every deceased "Israeli" captive's remains returned, "Israel" will in turn release the remains of 15 deceased Gaza residents held by "Israel".

Once all the captives are returned, Hamas members who commit to "peaceful coexistence" and decommissioning their weapons will be granted amnesty.

The framework also provides safe passage out of Gaza for members of Hamas who wish to depart for receiving countries and secures an agreement from all factions, including Hamas, to abstain from any direct, indirect, or other form of role in the governance of Gaza.

The US will work with Arab and international partners to develop a temporary international stabilization force to be immediately deployed in Gaza, the White House stated.

Furthermore, once an agreement is established, full humanitarian aid will immediately flow to the territory, and the entry of this aid will proceed unobstructed through the United Nations, its agencies, and the Red Crescent.

Moreover, no one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to do so will be allowed to both leave the area and return.

The agreement further includes the launch of a Trump-led economic development plan to rebuild and energize Gaza, an initiative that will involve the establishment of a special economic zone featuring preferred tariffs and access rates to be negotiated with participating countries.

The plan outlines that Gaza will be placed under temporary transitional governance administered by a technocratic and apolitical Palestinian committee. This committee will comprise qualified Palestinians and international experts, with oversight from a new international transitional body.

This committee will be chaired by Trump, with its other members, including heads of state, such as former Prime Minister Tony Blair, to be announced at a later date.

This body will be responsible for setting the redevelopment framework and managing all funding for Gaza until the Palestinian Authority has successfully completed its required reform program, a process intended to establish the necessary conditions for a credible pathway toward Palestinian self-determination and statehood once Gaza's redevelopment is completed.

In a press conference with "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump stated that “Israel” has agreed to his plan, emphasizing that they were “beyond very close” to forging the “peace deal”, adding that he hoped Hamas would also accept the proposal.

"I also want to thank Prime Minister Netanyahu for agreeing to the plan and for trusting that if we work together, we can bring an end to the death and destruction that we've seen for so many years, decades, even centuries and begin a new chapter of security, peace and prosperity for the entire region," the US president stated.

Netanyahu threw in a threat, stating that "if Hamas rejects your plan, Mr. President, or if they supposedly accept it and then basically do everything to counter it, then ‘Israel’ will finish the job by itself..."

Netanyahu expressed his support for the proposal put forward by Trump, saying, "I support your plan to end the war in Gaza, which achieves our war aims. It will bring back to 'Israel' all our [hostages], dismantle Hamas' military capabilities, end its political rule, and ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to ‘Israel’."

During the conference, the US president challenged Palestinians to "take responsibility for their destiny" by pushing for acceptance of a "peace deal" with "Israel" that he stated would create the conditions for what he called durable “Israeli” security.

"There are many Palestinians who wish to live in peace," Trump said, adding, "I challenge the Palestinians to take responsibility for their destiny, because that's what we're giving them."

He emphasized that "if the Palestinian Authority does not complete the reforms that I laid out ... they'll have only themselves to blame."

The US president stated that the time has come for Hamas to accept the 20-point proposal on the future of Gaza that he agreed upon with Netanyahu.

"There will be a new transitional authority," Trump said, adding, “All parties will agree on a timeline for the IOF to withdraw in phases.”

In laying out his plan, Trump said Hamas must agree to the 20 points he has proposed that include conditions it has already publicly rejected, or else he will give "Israel" a green light to eliminate all of Hamas.

On the topic of Iran, US President Donald Trump suggested that Iran could join the normalization pacts signed during his first term between "Israel" and several Muslim-majority countries.

"Who knows, maybe even Iran can get in there," Trump said at the White House conference, adding, "I think they're going to be open to it. I really believe that. But they could be a member."