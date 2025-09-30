The Mausoleum of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah: Reproducing Identity and Resistance

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Al-Akhbar

On his first martyrdom anniversary, the crowds surrounding the mausoleum of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah revealed its central role as a visual and symbolic landmark. Over the past months, the site has become a destination for his followers from across Lebanon, as well as citizens, activists, and journalists from Arab, Islamic, and Western countries. Built on a 14,000-square-meter plot, the mausoleum is intended to later form part of a comprehensive master plan with multiple interactive functions. Located midway between Beirut’s airport and the place of his assassination, the mausoleum reaffirms the bond between the martyred leader and his “city”—the witness to his and his party’s long ascent—transforming daily into a living social space that renews the meaning of resistance.

For Abed Qaddoura, a young Palestinian from Beddawi camp near Tripoli, disbelief lingers that a full year has passed since Sayyed’s martyrdom. For him, the mausoleum has become a mandatory stop every time he comes to Beirut. He describes Sayyed Nasrallah as “the wali of his era.” In his repeated visits, he tries to “speak” to him, confiding the sense of brokenness he has carried since his martyrdom: “Beirut hurts without Sayyed.” Despite the loss, the author of the song Aziz al-Rouh insists: “We must remember, every time we come to his shrine, that his blood and that of his comrades secured victory for Gaza when no one else did. His blood is a debt upon us, to carry forever the idea and the flame of resistance. That blood will liberate—sooner or later—south Lebanon and Palestine.”

For many of his admirers, each visit is a declaration that “death is not an end” but the beginning of a new cycle of resistance. As international revolutionary Georges Abdallah said after his visit: “We feel the weight of this loss, which at the same time becomes capital for this nation.”

Since February 23, a steady stream of visitors has flowed to the mausoleum, peaking on his first martyrdom anniversary last Saturday. They come alone or in groups, to express their devotion to the “Martyr of the Nation.” Some recall his non-political sermon on love: “He who loves a person remembers him in gatherings, asks about him, seeks him, follows his words and deeds.” For visitors, the only way to express their emotions is through tears, Quranic verses, chants renewing the pledge, and wreaths of flowers—one of them pure white, unsigned, inscribed only with the words: “A nation that gave birth to you will never die.”

Volunteers explain that most of the wreaths are gifted after a day or two to children and the families of martyrs, since the shrine cannot contain the endless stream of gifts—books, Qurans, perfume, prayer rugs. Anything other than flowers is later returned to those who request it, with permission from its original donors.

Finding Solace Under Sayyed’s Canopy

Five months ago, Hussein could not find the time to visit the mausoleum before flying out of Beirut. But upon his return days ago, it was his very first stop, even before heading to his hometown in the Bekaa. There, he released months of pent-up tears all at once.

For many like Hussein, the shrine is a stop between the city and the airport. Its proximity makes it a constant point of contact between “inside and outside,” turning it into a symbolic gateway to resistant identity, as one sociologist puts it.

The mausoleum draws together people from different sects, nationalities, social classes, and generations—“all for one man.” Near the shrine, groups of young Iraqis, two Lebanese security men, a wounded person from the pager attack, students from the neighboring Hassan Kassir High School, and others gathered, chanting pledges of loyalty to the martyred leader.

A member of the protocol staff explains: “If we could place a camera to record the reactions of visitors, you’d hear every word and gesture of love—each in their own way. People talk to Sayyed as though he were alive.” That, he says, is because Nasrallah spoke to people simply, in their own language. He recalls a child saying to the shrine: “Uncle, why did you leave us now?” What unites them all is the grief of loss—because Sayyed had embodied a sense of safety. “They lost their sense of security at the moment they needed it most.”

Ali Abbas, an aviation maintenance student, comes to study beside the shrine, notebook and pen in hand. “Here, I find a comfort I don’t even feel at home,” he says. That word—comfort—is one that many repeat. It is the synonym for the sense of safety they find “under Sayyed Hassan’s canopy.”

The “Men of Service”

Members of Arab youth delegations visiting the shrine often ask about the massive calligraphic mural, now a central feature of the site’s visual identity. Created by renowned Iranian calligrapher Massoud Nejabati, it bears the names of Imam Hussein’s companions who were martyred with him at Karbala.

Sheikh Mohammad, born in 1949 and long active as a religious guide, welcomes visitors with a smile: “I’m here to receive people on behalf of Sayyed—how else should I be?” He considers his presence at the mausoleum more significant than all his past party duties, as it allows him daily contact with a wide range of people. For him, Sayyed Nasrallah was “a universal man—not confined to any group—whose moral, human, and resistant spirit anyone in the world can connect with.”

The protocol staff prefer to call themselves “servants of the shrine’s visitors.” They see their presence there as “a divine blessing,” hoping to end their professional lives in service to the mausoleum. “What more could we ask?” says Mohammad, who has scarcely left the shrine since Sayyed Nasrallah’s burial.

Many of these attendants were once part of Sayyed Nasrallah’s security detail and vowed after his martyrdom to remain in service to his memory, led by his martyred bodyguard Hussein Khalil (Abu Ali). The site is currently overseen by a committee from the party leadership, but the future plan is to institutionalize it under an independent body to manage the shrine and its facilities.

Place and Collective Identity

Sociologist Claude Atiyeh sees what everyone’s eyes fix on at the shrine, but with a distinctive gaze that blends heart with scholarly tools. “Being near the shrine,” he says, “reveals that we are standing before a living text, one that writes itself continuously. The site is not a silent relic, but a symbolic actor speaking in the voice of its community.”

In his view, its location within the resistance’s environment turns it into an extension of daily life, creating an interactive relationship between people and place. “The shrine does not merely symbolize; it reshapes the very social fabric. It redraws the symbolic maps of the city, turning Dahiyeh from geography into a geography of meaning—setting the rhythm of resistance and imposing its presence on both local and global consciousness.”

For Atiyeh, the mausoleum redefines the link between body, spirit, and place: “It is not just the remains of a departed figure, but the body of an idea. The shrine becomes the house of that idea, where values take shape in stone, and space becomes a tool for producing both political and spiritual meaning.”

It also reorganizes time itself, uniting past [memory], present [the visit], and future [the promise of resistance]. Quoting Paul Ricoeur, he notes that such places allow the present to recall the past and reorient the future.

He compares it to global sites of memory such as the Holocaust memorial in Berlin or the plazas of resistance in Latin America, where space becomes a laboratory of memory and politics. In that light, the mausoleum of a figure like Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah “opens a global intellectual horizon on how symbolic places reproduce identity and resistance.”

He concludes: “The shrine is not stone, nor a static monument, but a living social space practicing resistance in both symbolic and practical ways. From its strategic location to its daily rituals, it stands as a vivid example of how place can act as a sociological force—bridging land and idea, community and memory, the local and the global. Visiting a shrine like that of the martyred Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is not only a spiritual journey but also a living lesson in global political sociology—showing how place becomes identity, memory becomes a project, and death becomes a promise of life.”

An Architectural Model Preserving Authenticity

From the very outset of planning the shrine, the foremost concern among the specialists involved was that its design be original—unlike any other—so as to embody the uniqueness of Sayyed Hassan and his character.

According to its designer, architect Wael Mustafa, the shrine represents a carefully balanced blend of Islamic architectural elements and contemporary language, grounded in three main dimensions:

First, humility and simplicity. The design is modest, built with simple materials and harmonious proportions, reflecting Sayyed’s spirit as revealed in his modesty.

Second, faith and lived monotheism. The structure takes the form of a single, solid, ascending mass open toward the sky, symbolizing his profound bond with God.

Third, strength and steadfastness. A metallic presence was incorporated into the shrine to convey a sense of resilience and power—just as Sayyed remained unshakable in his positions.

Mustafa summarizes the current structure as follows:

“It is a single mass embodied in a metallic frame shaped like a rectangular prism, with four black iron panels cut into arches that merge elements of Islamic style with Lebanese architecture.

These panels, adorned with Islamic geometric patterns, extend to form a crown that tops the frame, giving it a distinctive spiritual presence.”

At the heart of this “structure” lies the tomb of “the historic leader and great Arab and Islamic figure, the sacred scholar and Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Abdul Karim Nasrallah.”

The shrine, in its present form, is a temporary or “transitional phase,” pending the completion of studies and plans for the permanent mausoleum. The final design will incorporate a range of cultural, artistic, and interactive functions, including a museum dedicated to the martyred Sayyed, a research and study center, a specialized public library, and more.

But what lies at the heart of the debate over the future artistic vision of the shrine?

Mustafa argues that the architectural model for Sayyed Hassan’s mausoleum must transcend narrow historical and geographical frames, reflecting the martyr’s symbolism as a transnational, universal leader. From this perspective, the design requires a contemporary architectural language that harmonizes Islamic spirit with modernity, creating an urban icon whose symbolic and spiritual resonance extends beyond the local context to speak to people across cultures.

He stresses the need to reformulate a modern Islamic architectural discourse that aligns with the spirit and technologies of the age, one that embodies the core values of Islam without the excessive ornamentation that characterized certain periods of architecture, where the emphasis on authority and the power of rulers overshadowed genuine religious and spiritual expression.

For his part, interior architect Hussein Sharara highlights that the future design of the mausoleum must respect the site’s social, cultural, and religious specificity, while drawing on an authentic local identity. He adds that Sayyed’s personality was deeply rooted in his own environment, making it a clear and distinctive source of inspiration for a monument of genuine architectural character.

Sharara emphasizes that designers should explore the “spirit of the place” and embody it in their work to create a shrine that feels authentic and deeply connected to its supporters. He notes that it is too early to propose specific design models, but guiding concepts can be outlined as a roadmap—such as encouraging innovation within an Islamic spiritual framework expressed through a minimalist design. Such an approach would open space for thought and contemplation, ensuring that Sayyed’s body, spirit, and thought remain the dominant elements of the mausoleum, rather than the architecture itself.

Ten Square Meters Are Worth All My Work

For young architect Wael Mustafa, designing the shrine of the martyred Sayyed was the most unique and defining experience of his career.

Over the past 15 years, Mustafa had worked on projects larger in scale, cost, and technical sophistication. Yet this project carried a different weight—one that surpassed architectural achievement to become a “historic and spiritual responsibility.”

“I did not approach the shrine as merely an architectural project,” he explains, “but as a symbolic message embracing the values the martyr embodied. It will remain the greatest work of my life, a source of pride for as long as I live. I will tell my children, and if granted the chance, my grandchildren, that these ten square meters are worth all my work—that they are a divine grace gifted to me by destiny.”

He adds that the experience of designing the shrine “deepened my sense of responsibility and gave me a clearer awareness of architecture as a medium for expressing human and symbolic meaning, far beyond its function as a producer of physical spaces like in commercial projects.”

He concludes that architectural practice must move beyond external form to become a vessel for values, carrying messages with collective resonance that connect to shared memory and emotion.