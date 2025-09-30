Mumbai Marks 1st Martyrdom Anniversary of Sayyed Nasrallah

By Mehdi Rizvi

On 28th September 2025, the faithful gathered at Masjid-e-Iranian [Mughal Masjid] Mumbai to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah- a leader whose life embodied courage sacrifice and defiance against oppression.

The event was jointly organized by the Isna Ashari Youths Foundation [IAYF] and Masjid-e-Iranian with arrangements for both ladies and gents.

The program featured moving addresses from respected scholars Maulana Syed Roohe Zafar, Maulana Syed Abul Qasim, Maulana Syed Fayyaz Baqir, Maulana Syed Najeebul Hasan Zaidi, Maulana Syed Husain Mahdi Husaini

Each scholar shed light on different aspects of Sayyed Nasrallah character his deep faith in Allah, his loyalty to the path of Wilayat, and his unyielding stand against global oppression. They reminded the audience that his voice was not merely political but profoundly spiritual rooted in the Quran and teachings of Ahlulbayt [PBUT]. Sayyed Nasrallah inspired oppressed nations to rise proving that dignity can overcome tyranny. He emphasized that resistance is not confined to one nation or sect it is the responsibility of the entire Ummah.

His martyrdom reaffirmed that the path of sacrifice is eternal, and that the martyrs’ blood waters the tree of justice. We are called to live with honor and dignity rather than bow to humiliation to embody sacrifice and steadfastness in our personal and social lives and to stand firm in support of the oppressed regardless of opposition.

Commemorating Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is not just an act of remembrance but a commitment a pledge to continue his mission of resistance truth and justice. His legacy calls us to transform grief into strength and remembrance into action.

At the conclusion of the program a special documentary on the life and struggle of Martyr Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah was screened, giving the audience a deeper insight into his journey sacrifices and the powerful message of resistance he left behind.