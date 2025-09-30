Pezeshkian: West Exploiting Snapback to Cover Illegal Moves

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian slammed the misuse of the so-called snapback mechanism by Western powers, describing it as an attempt to legitimize unlawful actions.

Pezeshkian further underscored Iran’s consistent adherence to its nuclear commitments. He criticized the UN Security Council’s approval of the snapback mechanism, stressing that it lacked legal basis and was driven solely by US and European pressure. “We abided by the agreement we signed, but it was the US that violated it,” he noted.

The Iranian president highlighted the Cairo agreement, mediated by Egypt, as a framework for constructive cooperation with the IAEA, reiterating Tehran’s readiness for dialogue.

He added that Iran is open to negotiations with Washington but stressed that the US itself has refused to engage. “How can a country that allows “Israeli” attacks on Iranian facilities during negotiations claim it seeks dialogue?” he asked.

Pezeshkian dismissed Europe’s recent proposal as ineffective, pointing out that it sought Iran’s enriched uranium in exchange for only three months of talks. “Why should we hand over our assets just to wait for promises? Any genuine dialogue must address the entire issue,” he said.

On regional matters, the Iranian president reaffirmed that Iran has never sought instability, while the “Israeli” entity thrives on fueling unrest. “Our hand of friendship has always been extended to neighbors. Many in the region know we act on Islamic brotherhood, but the ‘Israelis’ profit from instability, not peace,” he said, his official website reported.

Reflecting on recent “Israeli” aggression, Pezeshkian stressed that it has strengthened Iran’s unity and social capital, as the people rallied in defense of the nation. He expressed confidence that through solidarity, cooperation, and resilience, Iran will overcome external pressures.

Touching on nuclear policymaking, Pezeshkian clarified that Leader of the Islamic Revolution Hi Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei makes final decisions after consultations with the Supreme National Security Council and senior officials. He emphasized that unity among Muslims is vital to counter common threats. “If Muslims stand together as brothers, ‘Israel’ will not be able to act with impunity,” he stated.

The Iranian president finally reiterated Iran’s commitment to peaceful dialogue and regional cooperation, declaring that the Islamic Republic remains ready to extend its hand of friendship to all Muslim nations.