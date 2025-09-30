Please Wait...

When the CIA Turned to Sayyed Nasrallah to Reach Iran: A Podcast with Gen. Abbas Ibrahim

When the CIA Turned to Sayyed Nasrallah to Reach Iran: A Podcast with Gen. Abbas Ibrahim
9 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

In this episode, Major General Abbas Ibrahim shares a powerful behind-the-scenes moment from a closed meeting with the CIA Director during the Obama Administration — a moment that revealed just how central martyred Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was to the region’s political map.

When Washington sought a direct line to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Sayyed Ali Khamenei they didn’t turn to diplomats or official backchannels — they turned to Sayyed Nasrallah. And they asked Genera Ibrahim to make it happen.

A request that spoke volumes — not just about Iran’s reach, but about where true influence in the region really lives: not in embassies, but in Dahiyeh.

 

