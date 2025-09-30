- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
When the CIA Turned to Sayyed Nasrallah to Reach Iran: A Podcast with Gen. Abbas Ibrahim
By Al-Ahed News
In this episode, Major General Abbas Ibrahim shares a powerful behind-the-scenes moment from a closed meeting with the CIA Director during the Obama Administration — a moment that revealed just how central martyred Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was to the region’s political map.
When Washington sought a direct line to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Sayyed Ali Khamenei they didn’t turn to diplomats or official backchannels — they turned to Sayyed Nasrallah. And they asked Genera Ibrahim to make it happen.
A request that spoke volumes — not just about Iran’s reach, but about where true influence in the region really lives: not in embassies, but in Dahiyeh.
Comments
- Related News