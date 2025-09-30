Argentina’s Nobel Laureate Calls for Netanyahu’s Arrest Under ICC Ruling

By Staff, Agencies

Argentine Nobel Peace Prize laureate Adolfo Pérez Esquivel has filed a petition before a federal court urging Argentina to fulfill its obligations under the International Criminal Court (ICC) and arrest "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he enter the country.

Announcing the move on Monday, Pérez said Argentina must respect international law and enforce ICC rulings that accuse Netanyahu of genocide and war crimes in Gaza.

“If he comes here, invited by President [Javier] Milei, logically, he will find resistance. And we hope that he does not come to the country,” he declared.

Pérez stressed that Argentina recognizes ICC jurisdiction and cannot ignore its decisions. He pointed to "Israel’s" military campaign in Gaza, which has killed an estimated 20,000 children, as proof of accountability being necessary.

The laureate also criticized the Milei government for refusing to act on any potential ICC arrest warrant, calling the stance a “betrayal of democratic principles” and a “negative sign for democracy.”

Pérez, a lifelong human rights advocate who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1980 for his resistance to Argentina’s dictatorship, accused Washington of enabling "Israel’s" war on Gaza.

He denounced US vetoes at the UN as the greatest obstacle to peace, saying they allow "Israel" to continue defying international law.

Netanyahu had been scheduled to visit Argentina after his US trip, but "Israeli" officials later announced the visit was canceled “for technical reasons.”

The planned tour came amid deepening ties between "Tel Aviv" and Buenos Aires under President Milei, who recently received the "B’nai B’rith" Award for his unwavering commitment to "Israel.”

Pérez further condemned "Israel’s" efforts to block Palestinian statehood, warning that powerful allies have shielded its actions.

He urged UN reform, declaring: “We, the peoples of the world, want peace. Yet, we see the current situation. It is extremely dangerous.”