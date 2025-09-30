Please Wait...

Survey Finds Majority of Americans Oppose Further U.S. Support for ’Israel’s’ Gaza War

access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Public support in the United States for "Israel’s" war in Gaza is eroding as civilian casualties mount, according to a new poll by The New York Times and the Siena Research Institute.

The survey found that 51% of Americans oppose providing additional economic or military aid to "Israel." Among them, 35% expressed strong opposition, compared to just 19% who strongly supported continued assistance.

When asked about "Israel’s" conduct, 40% said they believe it is deliberately killing civilians, while 62% agreed that it is not doing enough to prevent civilian deaths. Only one-quarter of respondents said "Israel" was taking sufficient precautions.

Despite shifting public opinion, the Trump administration has continued arms deliveries and military backing.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that Washington is seeking congressional approval for over $6 billion in new weapons sales to "Israel," including Apache helicopters and thousands of infantry assault vehicles.

"Israel’s" offensive on Gaza, launched in October 2023, has so far killed more than 66,000 Palestinians — mostly women and children — and left the besieged enclave facing devastating destruction and severe food shortages.

gaza genocide opinion polls UnitedStates ArmsSale DonadlTrump

