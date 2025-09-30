Sheikh Qassem Offers Condolences on Passing of Sayyed Sistani’s Wife

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you,

May Allah greatly reward you for the loss of the virtuous and noble lady, daughter of knowledge and scholars, of pure and noble lineage. She was your devoted companion in the path of giving and dedication to raising the banner of Islam alongside your efforts and jihad, through which you achieved great accomplishments in reviving the school of your forebears. She was an exemplary companion and support, and a model mother in raising her distinguished scholar children.

May Allah accept your condolences, grant you patience and solace, and gather her with her forefathers — Muhammad and his purified family, peace be upon them all.

We ask Allah Almighty to protect you and prolong your blessed life.

Peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you.

Hezbollah Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem

Hezbollah Media Relations

Tuesday, 30-09-2025

07 Rabi’ al-Thani 1447 AH