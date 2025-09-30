Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Sheikh Qassem Offers Condolences on Passing of Sayyed Sistani’s Wife

Sheikh Qassem Offers Condolences on Passing of Sayyed Sistani’s Wife
folder_openLebanon access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you,

May Allah greatly reward you for the loss of the virtuous and noble lady, daughter of knowledge and scholars, of pure and noble lineage. She was your devoted companion in the path of giving and dedication to raising the banner of Islam alongside your efforts and jihad, through which you achieved great accomplishments in reviving the school of your forebears. She was an exemplary companion and support, and a model mother in raising her distinguished scholar children.

May Allah accept your condolences, grant you patience and solace, and gather her with her forefathers — Muhammad and his purified family, peace be upon them all.

We ask Allah Almighty to protect you and prolong your blessed life.

Peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you.

Hezbollah Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem

Hezbollah Media Relations
Tuesday, 30-09-2025
07 Rabi’ al-Thani 1447 AH

Lebanon SheikhNaimQassem sistani condolences

Comments

  1. Related News
Sheikh Qassem Offers Condolences on Passing of Sayyed Sistani’s Wife

Sheikh Qassem Offers Condolences on Passing of Sayyed Sistani’s Wife

5 hours ago
When the CIA Turned to Sayyed Nasrallah to Reach Iran: A Podcast with Gen. Abbas Ibrahim

When the CIA Turned to Sayyed Nasrallah to Reach Iran: A Podcast with Gen. Abbas Ibrahim

9 hours ago
Komati: Arms Will Stay, The Resistance Is the Front Line

Komati: Arms Will Stay, The Resistance Is the Front Line

one day ago
Sheikh Qassem Receives Larijani: Iran to Continue Supporting Resistance Based on Imam Kamenei’s Orders

Sheikh Qassem Receives Larijani: Iran to Continue Supporting Resistance Based on Imam Kamenei’s Orders

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 30-09-2025 Hour: 07:16 Beirut Timing

whatshot