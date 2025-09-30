Arab and International Relations of Hezbollah: We Support Iran in Confronting the Logic of Aggression

Translated by Al-Ahed News

In the Name of Allah, the Most Benevolent, the Most Merciful

The Arab and International Relations Unit of Hezbollah issued the following statement:

The Islamic Republic of Iran is not the party that withdrew from the nuclear agreement signed with the international group (P5+1) in 2015. Rather, it is the United States, under the leadership of President Donald Trump, that tore up this agreement. Iran did not renege on its obligations under the deal; instead, it is the European troika (the United Kingdom, France, and Germany) that failed to uphold them. Accordingly, the troika’s current move to trigger the so-called “snapback mechanism” and reimpose international sanctions on Tehran exposes the last fig leaf of credibility of these parties and highlights their lack of seriousness in shouldering responsibilities on sensitive international issues.

The insistence on activating the snapback mechanism, despite Iran’s demonstrated cooperation through the recent agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency in Cairo, and despite the existence of alternatives—such as extending deadlines to allow for further negotiations, initiatives, and understandings—reveals the coordination and collusion between U.S. policies and the European troika’s policies. This coordination aims to tighten the siege on Iran, impose conditions on it, and prevent it from benefiting from the nuclear deal. Moreover, it demonstrates the troika’s direct and indirect involvement in the U.S. and "Israeli" campaign against Iran, which was not only intended to destroy Iran’s nuclear capabilities, as claimed by the aggressors, but also to topple the Islamic system and sow chaos and instability in Iran, as admitted by "Israeli" leaders themselves.

Statements by the German Chancellor during the war against Iran, declaring that "Israel" is carrying out this “dirty mission” on our behalf, and the refusal of most Western countries, including the troika members, to condemn the "Israeli" aggression—or even their expression of understanding for "Israel’s" alleged “right to self-defense”—reveals the extent of their involvement in the aggression. Meetings were even held in European capitals to discuss alternatives to the current regime in Tehran, confirming the depth of Western engagement in this criminal and blatant assault aimed at undermining the Iranian system, destabilizing the country, and destroying its defensive capabilities.

The European troika’s move, fully coordinated with the United States and "Israel," represents the continuation of the dirty mission that "Israel" began in its aggression against Iran but failed to achieve due to the legendary resilience shown by the Iranian leadership, people, and armed forces. Iran even managed to teach the enemy an unprecedented lesson, forcing the "Israelis" to relent and quickly request a ceasefire.

While condemning the European troika’s actions, we affirm the illegitimacy of such policies and stress that those behind them cannot be entrusted with responsibility for addressing critical international issues, particularly in West Asia. This exposes, to a dangerous degree, how the UN Security Council has become a platform for these arrogant powers to advance their policies and achieve their goals. It also exposes the falsehood of their claims about upholding international law and maintaining regional and global security and stability, placing full responsibility for all the consequences of this step on them.

We call upon the nations of the world, their peoples, and free and active forces to reject compliance with these unlawful and unethical measures. We also urge them to actively confront Western domination of international institutions, which have become tools in the hands of arrogant and overbearing powers.

While expressing our support for the Islamic Republic of Iran under the leadership of His Eminence Imam Khamenei (may Allah protect him), and for the Iranian government and people in facing aggression and arrogance, we emphasize that Iran—under siege and enduring wars since the victory of its revolution, and serving as a model of resilience for nations and peoples against the schemes, wars, and crimes of arrogant powers—will, with Allah’s help, be able to confront this new aggression thanks to the wisdom and courage of its leadership and the awareness and steadfastness of its vigilant people, remaining a beacon for the free in the world.