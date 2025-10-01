Pezeshkian’s Pledge to Iran: Till My Last Breath

By Staff, Agencies

President Masoud Pezeshkian has reaffirmed Iran’s resolve in the face of foreign pressure, declaring that the nation will never bow to coercion.

Speaking on Tuesday at a ceremony honoring the national freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling teams for their recent world championship victories in Croatia, Pezeshkian praised the athletes for setting an example for the country’s youth.

“You can be role models for the young generation through your conduct and character,” he said, stressing that Iran remains determined despite mounting challenges.

“The world is pressuring us to surrender, but surrendering is not in our nature. We will stand for Iran until the last breath and will not bow our heads.”

The president referred to economic sanctions and restrictions imposed on the country, urging reliance on domestic potential. “When we draw on our capabilities and capacities, we will certainly achieve our goals,” he added.

In similar remarks on Monday, Pezeshkian said the enemies are seeking to sanction Iran because the country refuses to bow and won’t accept humiliation.

“They want to force us to submit to base and vile people, but even imagining that has no place in my mind,” Pezeshkian said. “Bringing Iran and our people to their knees is a pipe dream.”

Last month, France, Britain, and Germany triggered the snapback of all UN sanctions against Iran that the 2015 nuclear agreement had lifted under the pretext of non-compliance on Tehran’s part, despite Washington’s unilateral withdrawal and violation of the terms of the pact.

The UN Security Council restored the bans on Sunday. It came nearly two days after the United States and its allies vetoed a draft resolution submitted by China and Russia on delaying the so-called “snapback” mechanism.

Iran has vowed to take reciprocal action against the move.