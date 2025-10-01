Global Sumud Flotilla Enters High-Risk Waters as “Israel” Threatens Interception

By Staff, Agencies

The Global Sumud Flotilla — a massive multinational convoy carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza — has reported that “Israeli” navy vessels are approaching its route as the fleet draws within 120 nautical miles of Gaza’s shore. The activists, representing over 46 countries, said the ships entered a “high-risk zone” where previous Gaza-bound flotillas have been intercepted or attacked by “Israeli” forces.

According to social media updates, unidentified vessels — some sailing without lights — approached several boats before retreating. “We continue to sail to Gaza, approaching the 120-nautical-mile mark, near the area where previous flotillas were attacked,” organizers said, noting that CCTV feeds on several boats have been disrupted.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, named after the Arabic word for “steadfastness”, is the largest civilian maritime mission of its kind, comprising over 50 vessels and nearly 500 activists. It seeks to deliver urgently needed food, medicine and relief supplies to Gaza while challenging “Israel’s” naval blockade imposed since 2007.

In a statement, Colombian President Gustavo Petro warned that “any ‘Israeli’ attack on the civilian, humanitarian, and nonviolent Global Sumud Flotilla would constitute a blatant violation of international law and a crime against humanity”.

The flotilla was launched in July 2025 amid escalating humanitarian devastation in Gaza. Organizers have called on the international community to pressure governments to ensure safe passage. “An attack on the flotilla is an attack on Palestine”, they declared, describing their mission as both moral and legal under international law.

In recent months, flotilla vessels have reported multiple “Israeli” drone attacks in international waters near Tunisia and Greece, involving incendiary and sound bombs that caused fires but no casualties.

Meanwhile, hardline “Israeli” officials, including so-called “National Security” Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, have vowed to block the convoy and imprison its participants, labeling them as “terrorist collaborators”. Activists have dismissed these accusations as baseless propaganda intended to justify aggression.

Italy announced that its navy would withdraw its escort ships once the flotilla reaches 150 nautical miles from Gaza, citing fears of a “diplomatic incident” with “Israel”. Defense Minister Guido Crosetto urged the activists to divert to Cyprus and offload their aid there — an offer firmly rejected by organizers as “sabotage of the mission”.

Spain, which had earlier provided naval support, has also withdrawn, leaving the convoy unescorted as it approaches Gaza. Despite the mounting risks, prominent figures such as climate activist Greta Thunberg, Palestinian-French politician Rima Hassan, and South African MP Zwelivelile Mandela remain aboard.

The flotilla carries more than 45 tons of aid, including significant contributions from Italy and Malaysia. If unimpeded, the fleet could reach Gaza within three days, potentially opening a new humanitarian corridor.

This effort recalls the 2010 Mavi Marmara tragedy, when “Israeli” commandos stormed a Gaza-bound ship, killing 10 activists and sparking global outrage.

Protests supporting the flotilla have erupted in over 70 Italian cities and across the Middle East. Multiple governments, including Colombia, have voiced support, while the European Union has distanced itself, insisting on the use of “established aid channels”.

As “Israeli” naval units close within 50 miles, the flotilla remains defiant. Gaza continues to endure famine, siege, and bombardment, with UN investigators concluding that “Israel” is committing genocide in the enclave, where more than 66,000 Palestinians have been martyred since October 2023.